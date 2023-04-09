Anand Mahindra plans to travel in this scenic Mumbai-Pune train. Watch

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Sunday retweeted a video shot inside a Vistadome coach of a Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express train and said his Sunday vibes involve “plotting a ride on the beautiful train”.

Screenshot of the video of the Vistadome coach. (Twitter )

“Memories of train rides are in the soul of every Indian. My Sunday vibes today involve plotting a ride on this beautiful new train from Mumbai to Pune…” Mahindra wrote while retweeting the clip from the handle of Siddharth Bakaria, president of Sahyog Foundation.

The 13-second video shows passengers enjoying the scenic beauty of the western ghats as the train traverses through Lonavala- a popular hill station around 85km from Mumbai. Travellers could be seen capturing videos of their ride inside the spacious coach with advanced features.

Mahindra’s post garnered more than 3 lakh views with 10,000 ‘likes’ on Twitter at the time of writing this report. Many in the comment section, who were familiar with the travel experience of the train, agreed with the billionaire, while some were amazed after learning about these couches.

“Sir don’t tell me that this is some Indian train, just can’t believe if it is true,” commented one.

Suggesting how the experience could be improved, another wrote, “Only 1 Gripe - the Top Panels should have Also been Transparent! Making them Opaque Robs us of an Immersive Experience. Otherwise, good journey.”

“This is an amazing journey. Just wait for the monsoon to hit and sure Mumbai to Pune will be the journey to look forward since on the return leg the engine will be in front of the vista dome coach!!!” wrote one.

According to the travel website Ixigo, Vistadomes are European-style coaches equipped with advanced features such as large glass windows, glass panels on the roof, and rotatable seats, all of which give the passengers a 180-degree view of the scenery outside.

The Central Railway in a press release in July last year informed that it has four trains running with Vistadome coaches. They are Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen, and now Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express.