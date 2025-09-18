MUMBAI: The body of a 47-year-old imitation jewellery businessman from Andheri was recovered from the sea near Santacruz West on Wednesday evening. The man reportedly jumped off the Bandra-Worli sealink in the early hours of the day. Andheri bizman’s body found in sea after alleged jump from Bandra-Worli sealink

According to police, the businessman, who lived with his wife and two children, took a taxi from Andheri to the sealink around 1 am on Wednesday. The taxi driver told police that the passenger asked him to stop the vehicle, claiming he had been bitten by a snake. He then stepped out of the cab, held onto the sealink railing, and jumped into the sea.

The taxi driver alerted the authorities, prompting a search operation. At around 4 pm, the man’s body was found washed ashore at Santacruz West. The fire brigade and local police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem at Cooper Hospital.

The Bandra police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and informed the family. Officers said the man’s bag, left inside the taxi, contained personal documents and his identity card, which helped them trace his family.

“We are investigating the reason behind his suicide. Since the body was found in Santacruz, the local police are handling the case,” said a Bandra police official.