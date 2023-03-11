Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Anil Parab moves breach of privilege motion against Somaiya

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab on Friday moved breach of privileges motion against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and chief officer of Mumbai board of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Milind Borikar accusing them of maligning his image by false allegations of encroachment and illegal construction in a MHADA building

“Kirit Somaiya has accused me for encroachment and illegal construction in a MHADA building in Bandra East. Milind Borikar sent me notice in this matter without checking facts. Later, Borikar accepted that notice was sent by mistake and gave me a letter saying I have no connection with encroachment and illegal construction.” Parab said in his motion.

Deputy chairperson of the legislative council will take decision on motion later.

