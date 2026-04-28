MUMBAI: Less than three months after a 6 ft x 4 ft precast parapet segment weighing 1.8 tonnes crashed onto vehicles on LBS Road, killing one and injuring three, motorists had yet another close shave on Monday morning at the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4 stretch in Mulund. Another scare at LBS Road Metro 4 site: 3×8 ft wooden plank falls near spot where slab killed one on Feb 14

Around 10:15 am, a 3 ft x 8 ft wooden plank fell from the elevated structure onto a passing car barely 10 metres from the site of the February 14 tragedy. The occupant, Dr Anita Matthew, escaped unhurt, though the vehicle’s hood was damaged.

The plank, used for casting reinforced cement concrete, struck the rear half of the car while it was taking a U-turn, leaving a dent. The vehicle belongs to Dr Anita Mathew, Director of Internal and Infectious Diseases at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, who was seated in the passenger seat at the time.

Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha said the incident occurred barely 10–15 metres from the February mishap site, raising serious concerns over safety compliance. “Thankfully, it neither fell on an auto rickshaw like February’s incident nor on a pedestrian, else, the consequences would have been far more serious,” he said, alleging continued disregard for safety measures by the civil contractor and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

The February 14 collapse, in which a 1.8-tonne precast segment fell onto vehicles on the busy LBS Road in Mulund West, had exposed multiple lapses. In its investigation report, the MMRDA blamed the civil contractor for adopting shortcuts, unsafe practices, and negligence by the welder, site supervisor and engineer, as well as failure to cordon off the road.

The Metro 4 civil works were awarded to Reliance Infrastructure–Astaldi Joint Venture SPA (RAJV) and subcontracted to Milan Buildtech. “I demand that their contract be terminated immediately. No MMRDA officials visited the spot even hours after the latest incident,” Kotecha added.

However, the MMRDA disputed the occurrence. “In this case, while a complaint was reported, no such incident has been recorded or corroborated at the site. There is no evidence of any material falling from the viaduct, and no construction activity was underway in the mentioned stretch at the time. Additionally, no injuries or damage have been reported. As a responsible authority, MMRDA has nonetheless initiated a detailed investigation through the General Consultant to verify the matter thoroughly and ensure continued adherence to the highest safety standards,” an official said in a statement.

Adding to the controversy, the general consultant, a consortium of DB–Hill International–Louis Berger, whose services were terminated by the MMRDA following the February 14 incident was later reinstated.