ATS will deal with narcotics cases: Fadnavis

BySurendra P Gangan, Mumbai
Jul 19, 2023 12:37 AM IST

The Anti Terrorism Squad is now responsible for handling narcotics activities in Maharashtra. A detention centre for foreigners involved in drug peddling is also set to open in Mumbai. The state has suggested an amendment to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act to increase the time for filing chargesheets and reduce the ceiling on stocks for commercial supply. Chemists and druggists have been asked to install CCTV cameras and keep records of sales.

The Anti Terrorism Squad has been appointed as the nodal agency to handle narcotics activities in Maharashtra, deputy chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis told the assembly on Tuesday.

Mumbai, India - July 18, 2023: Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis step in on the Second day of the monsoon session at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
He also announced that a detention centre in Mumbai to house foreigners involved in peddling drugs was in its last stage and it would open soon.

“Even after their acquittal, some overstay their visa, or indulge in petty crimes to avoid deportation. The detention centre will ensure that they do not commit further crime and are deported for violating rules,” he said while replying to a calling attention motion.

Fadnavis further said the state had suggested to the Centre an amendment to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, which would increase the window for filing a chargesheet to 180 days from the current 90 days. “Many a time the kingpin is left out of the investigation in view of the pressure to file a chargesheet.”

The amendment would also ensure that the ceiling on stocks for commercial supply be brought down, he said. “For ganja it needs to be brought down to 5 kg from 20 kg while in the case of cocaine it should be 50 gram instead of the current 100 gram. For possessing heroin, the quantity needs to be reduced to 50 gram from 125gm.”

Fadnavis said the state government had also requested the Centre to give its rights under the Controlled Delivery Regulations so that they would be able to nab the last person involved in the chain.

Chemists and druggists had been asked to install CCTV cameras and keep records of the sale over the counter, the deputy CM added.

    Surendra P Gangan

    Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others.

Wednesday, July 19, 2023
