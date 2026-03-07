MUMBAI: Four Mumbai Police personnel, including an assistant police inspector (API), have been suspended after their alleged involvement surfaced in a theft and extortion case registered at the RCF police station. Three of the accused have been arrested, while a fourth constable is currently absconding. API, 3 constables suspended in extortion-theft case

The accused have been identified as assistant police inspector Vijay Sutar and constables Yogesh Khandake, Ravindra Nemane and Dhanashree More, all members of the police station’s Anti-Terrorism Cell. Police said Suttar, Khandake and More were taken into custody in January and remanded in judicial custody, while Nemane remains on the run. A suspension notice has been affixed outside Nemane’s residence and served to his family members.

According to the police, the incident took place sometime in December during a drive against suspected illegal Bangladeshi nationals alleged to be living in the city without valid documents. During one such operation, the team raided the house of an alleged Bangladeshi woman and stole money and jewels.

At the end of January, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint against the officers, alleging that they had unlawfully taken away the money and jewellery from her house.

Following the allegations, senior police officials ordered a preliminary inquiry. Investigators reviewed the sequence of events, recorded statements and examined available evidence, which reportedly supported the complainant’s claims.

Subsequently, a case was registered against the four policemen under Sections 305 (theft in a dwelling house), 308 (extortion) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. All four personnel were attached to the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) of the RCF police station.