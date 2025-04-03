Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Appoint expert to probe lapses in ambulance tendering: Amicus curiae to HC

ByPrateem Rohanekar
Apr 03, 2025 08:14 AM IST

Mumbai HC may appoint an expert to probe irregularities in the tender process for 1,756 ambulances for MEMS, amid concerns over price hikes and BVG's involvement.

MUMBAI: An independent expert may examine allegations of technical irregularities in the tendering process for supply of 1,756 ambulances to the Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) programme, amicus curiae and senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond told the Bombay high court on Wednesday.

Representational Image (Hindustan Times)
Representational Image (Hindustan Times)

Dhond told the division bench comprising chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice Makarand Karnik that BVG India, a consulting and manpower supply firm which helped the state government draft the tender document for supply and management of ambulances, was later awarded the same tender, as mentioned in the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Vikas Lawande.

As per the PIL, BVG India and the state government signed a memorandum of understanding during the World Economic Forum at Davos in September 2024, whereby BVG was appointed as a consultant ‘in the realm of emergency services’. However, “metadata of tender documents” showed that BVG was also the “author” of the tender floated in March 2024, and the same was confirmed via forensic analysis conducted by an expert engaged by the petitioner, Dhond told the court.

The PIL also raised concerns over the at least 50% hike in prices of ambulances acquired under the tender. As per a government resolution from August 2023, ambulances with basic and advanced life support systems were quoted at 30 lakh and 48 lakh respectively, whereas the prices at which they were acquired under the MSME programme were 60 lakh and 80 lakh, respectively, Dhond said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Appoint expert to probe lapses in ambulance tendering: Amicus curiae to HC
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On