Appoint expert to probe lapses in ambulance tendering: Amicus curiae to HC

MUMBAI: An independent expert may examine allegations of technical irregularities in the tendering process for supply of 1,756 ambulances to the Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) programme, amicus curiae and senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond told the Bombay high court on Wednesday.

Dhond told the division bench comprising chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice Makarand Karnik that BVG India, a consulting and manpower supply firm which helped the state government draft the tender document for supply and management of ambulances, was later awarded the same tender, as mentioned in the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Vikas Lawande.

As per the PIL, BVG India and the state government signed a memorandum of understanding during the World Economic Forum at Davos in September 2024, whereby BVG was appointed as a consultant ‘in the realm of emergency services’. However, “metadata of tender documents” showed that BVG was also the “author” of the tender floated in March 2024, and the same was confirmed via forensic analysis conducted by an expert engaged by the petitioner, Dhond told the court.

The PIL also raised concerns over the at least 50% hike in prices of ambulances acquired under the tender. As per a government resolution from August 2023, ambulances with basic and advanced life support systems were quoted at ₹30 lakh and ₹48 lakh respectively, whereas the prices at which they were acquired under the MSME programme were ₹60 lakh and ₹80 lakh, respectively, Dhond said.