Armed duo make away with 1.9cr worth gold after typing up jewellery store owner

MUMBAI: Gold jewellery worth ₹1.9 crore was stolen on Sunday from a jewellery store at Saat Rasta, Agripada, by two men who held the outlet owner at gun point. Police officials said the accused allegedly tied the owner and a store employee, before the robbed. The Agripada police have registered a case in connection with the incident. Mumbai, India - Dec. 30, 2024:Two armed mens robbed jewelry shop on Sane Guruji Marg, Saath Rashta, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, December 30, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

According to the police, the incident occurred between 3.30pm and 4pm on Sunday when store owner of Rishabh Jewellers was in his shop along with an employee. Two armed men entered the shop – one with a knife and another with a gun. They accused pointed the gun at them and coerced them to remain quiet. The robbers tied the shop owner and his employee using a rope and pulled down the shop shutters.

The owner’s younger brother said the accused took all gold ornaments kept on display and stored in drawers. He said he cannot share more about the incident as the police instructed him against doing so.

The incident occurred around 100 meters away from Arthur Road jail where heavy police force is deployed.

The Agripada police said they started investigation by scrutinizing CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused and the see the direction in which they fled. They suspect the accused to be outsiders but that they have conducted recce before committing the crime.

Unit 3 of the crime branch is also conducting parallel investigation in the case. A crime branch official said four teams have been formed to probe the case. He said both the accused are captured in the CCTV footage inside the stop. “The local police have taken the DVR with them and are not even sharing the footage with us,” he added.

Deputy commissioner of police Dattatray Kamble of Zone 3 said an FIR was registered. “Many people from the vicinity have been detained and interrogation is going on to get some leads. It looks like someone from inside might have given information,” he said.