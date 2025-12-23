Armed gang of four robs gold, cash from Seawoods jewellery store

NAVI MUMBAI: A gang of four unidentified armed robbers allegedly looted a jewellery store in Navi Mumbai’s Seawoods area on Monday morning, threatening the shop owner at gunpoint before escaping with gold ornaments and cash. Navi Mumbai, India - Dec. 22, 2025:Jewellery store looted at gun point at Seawoods in Navi Mumbai in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, December 22, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

According to the police, the robbery took place around 9:35 am at Sangam Gold Jewellers, located in Neelkanth Pride building in Seawoods, Nerul. The police said three of the accused entered the shop wearing black burqas, while a fourth accomplice waited outside as the getaway driver.

The men allegedly pushed the shop owner, Sunil Narayanlal Sharma, 43, to the floor and held a pistol to his head, threatening to kill him if he resisted. “The accused then robbed gold ornaments and cash from the shop and escaped from the spot,” said a police officer from the NRI police station, where the case has been registered.

Sharma, who lives in Sector 48, Seawoods, told the police that the robbers took gold chains, pendants, ear tops, nose rings and other jewellery weighing more than 130 grams. The exact value of the stolen property is yet to be determined, the police added.

After the incident, a forensic team visited the shop to collect evidence, while a dog squad was pressed into service. “The accused are yet to be identified. Multiple teams have been formed to trace them, and efforts are on to analyse technical and CCTV evidence,” said a police officer.

Based on Sharma’s complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 309 (6) (robbery), 311 (robbery or dacoity with an attempt to kill) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.