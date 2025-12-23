Search
Tue, Dec 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Armed gang of four robs gold, cash from Seawoods jewellery store

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 05:52 am IST

The police said three of the accused entered the shop wearing black burqas, while a fourth accomplice waited outside as the getaway driver

NAVI MUMBAI: A gang of four unidentified armed robbers allegedly looted a jewellery store in Navi Mumbai’s Seawoods area on Monday morning, threatening the shop owner at gunpoint before escaping with gold ornaments and cash.

Navi Mumbai, India - Dec. 22, 2025:Jewellery store looted at gun point at Seawoods in Navi Mumbai in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, December 22, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)
Navi Mumbai, India - Dec. 22, 2025:Jewellery store looted at gun point at Seawoods in Navi Mumbai in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, December 22, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

According to the police, the robbery took place around 9:35 am at Sangam Gold Jewellers, located in Neelkanth Pride building in Seawoods, Nerul. The police said three of the accused entered the shop wearing black burqas, while a fourth accomplice waited outside as the getaway driver.

The men allegedly pushed the shop owner, Sunil Narayanlal Sharma, 43, to the floor and held a pistol to his head, threatening to kill him if he resisted. “The accused then robbed gold ornaments and cash from the shop and escaped from the spot,” said a police officer from the NRI police station, where the case has been registered.

Sharma, who lives in Sector 48, Seawoods, told the police that the robbers took gold chains, pendants, ear tops, nose rings and other jewellery weighing more than 130 grams. The exact value of the stolen property is yet to be determined, the police added.

After the incident, a forensic team visited the shop to collect evidence, while a dog squad was pressed into service. “The accused are yet to be identified. Multiple teams have been formed to trace them, and efforts are on to analyse technical and CCTV evidence,” said a police officer.

Based on Sharma’s complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 309 (6) (robbery), 311 (robbery or dacoity with an attempt to kill) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Armed gang of four robs gold, cash from Seawoods jewellery store
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A gang of four armed robbers looted Sangam Gold Jewellers in Navi Mumbai’s Seawoods area on Monday morning, threatening the owner at gunpoint and stealing gold ornaments and cash. The incident, occurring around 9:35 am, involved three robbers in black burqas. Police are investigating with forensic teams and CCTV analysis to identify the suspects.