Aryan Khan to be released from Mumbai jail today; Shah Rukh Khan to pick him up

Aryan Khan is set to be released from the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai on Saturday after officials opened the bail box outside the jail to collect court documents pertaining to the bail of the eldest son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who was arrested earlier this month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the agency raided a cruise ship.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We have received the bail order documents and we are processing them. He (Aryan) will be released along with all other inmates who have also been granted bail. They are expected to be released between 10am to 12pm,” Arthur Road jail superintendent NB Vayachal said.

According to PTI, Shah Rukh Khan left Mannat, his bungalow in Bandra, for Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai ahead of his son Aryan Khan's release. Hundreds of people were seen outside the Arthur Road central prison as the police put a security blanket to ensure that no untoward incident happens when Shah Rukh Khan arrives outside the jail's main gate to receive his son Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay high court on Thursday but he spent another night in the Arthur Road prison as documents related to his release did not reach jail authorities in time on Friday. Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay high court on Thursday after 25 days of his arrest in the case related to the alleged seizure of drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month by the NCB.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | Enquiry against Sameer Wankhede; NCB records statement of one more person

Shah Rukh Khan's actor-friend Juhi Chawla stood as surety for his 23-year-old son.

Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment. Their arrest came a day after the NCB raided the cruise ship and claimed to have seized banned drugs.

Also read | Shah Rukh's home Mannat gets decked up with lights ahead of Aryan's release

In the five-page order, signed by Justice NW Sambre, the high court imposed 14 bail conditions on him, paving the way for his release from jail. The high court said that Aryan Khan and his two co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, shall be released on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also watch | Aryan Khan still in jail due to late paperwork; Juhi Chawla signs bail bond

They will have to come to the NCB office each Friday between 11am and 2pm to mark their presence, the HC said. The judge said he will give a detailed bail order with reasons next week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | Wasn't organiser of cruise party, says Kashif Khan as Nawab Malik posts video

The high court directed Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha to surrender their passports before the special NDPS court and not to leave India without taking its permission. The accused should give prior intimation to the NCB before leaving Mumbai and will have to provide their itinerary.

The HC said they will not personally or through anyone make any attempt to influence witnesses or tamper with the evidence. If the three violate any of the conditions imposed then the NCB, which is probing the cruise drugs case, shall "straightaway apply to the special judge/court for cancellation of their bail."