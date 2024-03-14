As 1,200-crore projects await CM in Navi Mumbai, Ganesh Naik inaugurates school

While the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been waiting for months to inaugurate or lay the foundation for a slew of infrastructure projects worth more than ₹1,200 crore at the hands of chief minister Eknath Shinde, BJP MLA from Airoli, Ganesh Naik, has officially opened a school. NAVI MUMBAI, INDIA - MAY 25, 2016 : Ganesh Naik on Wednesday May 25, 2016 in Navi Mumbai, India. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar / Hindustan Times) (Bachchan Kumar)

Upset at the delay, Naik, a former minister, informed the civic body last Saturday that he would inaugurate the school in Digha and did so on Monday. His action sparked a controversy with Shiv Sena workers staging a protest against Naik and police detaining a few of them.

“I have exercised my right as an MLA from the area. I have not inaugurated a beer bar. The students have been facing heat and other problems in small rooms at their present location while the new school building has long been ready. Here they can breathe easy, and study under hygienic and healthy conditions,” he said, justifying his action.

About Shiv Sena’s objection, Naik said he would speak to the CM for his time so that he could inaugurate the other projects.

The projects that have been ready and waiting for the CM’s availability include a fire station in sector 3 of Airoli, schools at Ghansoli, Belapur and Digha, library at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium, urban health post at Kopar Khairane, Turbhe ward office, and administrative building at Turbhe NMMT depot. The state-of-the-art CCTV network along with a control room at NMMC headquarters, which was set up at ₹126 crore, too was completed months ago.

Among the projects for which bhumipujan is long due are ₹493-crore Ghansoli-Airoli creek bridge. The bridge, which will be part of Palm Beach Road extension project, will help motorists get easier access to Kalyan, Badlapur, Ambernath and Murbad. The bhumipujan for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak at Airoli is also due.

Besides, the NMMC has received ₹290 crore from the Central government under its Amrit 2.0 scheme to start a ₹137-crore project to supply 24x7 water in Belapur node. It has also planned a 150 MLD (million litres per day) gravitation-based water filtration project at Bhokarpada that is expected to cost ₹56 crore.

When contacted, municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar on Wednesday said, “We have been constantly following up with the chief minister and Mantralaya to ensure Shinde’s availability. We are confident of getting the confirmation today and the inaugurations should take place on Thursday.”