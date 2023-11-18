Aspirant loses 78k to CR job fraud

Mumbai: A Bhandup resident was booked by the Navghar police for allegedly deceiving individuals with promises of employment in the Central Railway. The case stems from a complaint filed by Pratap Kahar, a Mulund resident who paid ₹78,500 in advance to the accused, Praful Nagadha, for an opening of Khalasi job ( an employee or bungalow peon appointed to work at the residences of senior officials) in Central Railway, only to be left without the promised employment.

Nagadha, currently on the run, is believed to have defrauded multiple individuals, although an FIR has been filed for cheating one person at this time, according to senior inspector Dattaram Girap of the Navghar police station.

The complainant engaged in computer and television repairs, encountered Nagadha a year ago through a mutual acquaintance. The accused assured him of a job in Central Railway.

On May 15, Nagadha met Kahar near the Mulund RPF office, discussed the job for five to ten minutes, and solicited an advance payment of ₹70,000. Nagadha claimed the funds were needed to secure the job with a senior railway officer. After making three Google Pay transactions totaling ₹58,500, Kahar was instructed to leave the place, as the railway officer was not comfortable speaking in front of him.

The complainant alleged that Nagadha demanded an additional sum of ₹20,000 on May 17, which Kahar paid promptly. When months passed without any communication, and Nagadha evaded calls and meetings, Kahar realised he had been duped. He approached the Navghar police on Thursday, leading to the registration of a case against Nagadha for breach of trust and cheating.

