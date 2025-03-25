Mumbai: The legislative assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution seeking conferment of Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in the country, to social reformers Jyotirao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule. The resolution will now be passed in the legislative council and then sent to the central government, said sources. Assembly passes resolution seeking Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Phule, Savitribai

State protocol minister Jaykumar Rawal moved the resolution in the assembly on Monday, saying, “We are all aware of the work done by Mahatma Phule and Savitriabi Phule for social justice and against untouchability. They spent their entire life fighting for the rights of the people. In this backdrop, both houses of the state legislature will recommend to the central government to posthumously confer Bharat Ratna to both reformers.”

Jyotirao Phule and his wife are regarded as the most important figures in Maharashtra’s social reform movement.

Jyotirao Phule founded the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Truth Seekers) to attain equal rights for people from lower castes, and his work extended to fields such as eradication of untouchability and education of women and members of oppressed caste groups. His wife Savitribai Phule is regarded as the pioneer of girls’ education in Maharashtra at a time when girls were not allowed to join schools. She and her associates faced strident opposition and even harassment from conservative elements who were against female education.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis backed the move to seek Bharat Ratna for the social reformer couple but stressed that people’s recognition was above all other recognitions.

“There are two types of recognition – people’s recognition and political recognition. People’s recognition is higher than the other one. The title ‘Mahatma’ has been bestowed on him (Jyotirao Phule) by the people and Bharat Ratna will provide political recognition,” the chief minister said in the assembly.