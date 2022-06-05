At 10.9%, positivity rate shoots up in city
Mumbai Despite the number of tests dropping on Sunday, Maharashtra continued to report a spike in Covid cases with the state clocking 1,494 fresh infections and one death. The city also reported an upward tick with 961 cases and one death on Sunday.
On Sunday, 25,994 tests were conducted in the state, against the 31,083 conducted on Saturday, 26,285 tests on Friday, and 26,548 tests on Thursday. This means the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Maharashtra went up to 5.7% for Sunday from 4.3% the previous day, while in Mumbai it shot up to 10.9% from 8.33%.
Similarly, the number of tests conducted in Mumbai also dropped to 8,778 on Sunday, from 10,257 on Saturday, 9,896 on Friday. The number of active cases have also gone up to 6,767 in Maharashtra, of which 4,880 are from Mumbai.
“Despite the increase in cases, schools are scheduled to reopen from June 15,” Varsha Gaikwad, minister for education, said on Sunday. “A standard operating procedure will be decided for schools and classes will begin as scheduled. A decision on whether to make masks compulsory will be taken soon.”
The highest cases in the state were reported in Mumbai, followed by 108 in Thane, 99 in Navi Mumbai and 63 in Pune.
The state on Friday directed all municipal commissioners and district collectors to increase testing in their jurisdiction, especially in case of clusters of cases, and to increase contact tracing.
A senior civic official from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, “The number of tests tends to be on the lower side on weekends. We are ramping up testing now.”
Of the 961 cases reported in Mumbai, 917, or 95% patients were asymptomatic, and 44 needed hospitalisation, while four needed oxygen beds. The bed occupancy in the city is at 0.74% out of 24,579 beds.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
