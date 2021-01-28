At 15.2°C, Mumbai records lowest temperature of the year

Mumbai woke up to a chill in the air as the temperature dropped further owing to northern winds blowing into the state. At 15.2 degrees Celsius, Mumbai experienced the year’s coldest morning on Thursday, 0.1 degree below Wednesday’s temperature.

The Santacruz station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius, which was 2.3 degrees below normal. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature at Santacruz was 15.3 degrees Celsius. Before that, the lowest minimum temperature of the season was 15 degrees Celsius on December 29 last year.

Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius, which was 1.9 degrees below normal.

Also Read: Mumbai Metro: Fadnavis, Congress leaders engage in war of words over ‘delay’

The drop in temperature was in line with the forecast by IMD. “Minimum temperatures in and around Mumbai were expected to drop owing to cold winds from the north,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of western region, IMD.

Meanwhile air quality improved marginally on Thursday with an overall air quality index (AQI)—a pollutant measuring indicator—of 293 (poor). Over the past weekend, air quality had plummeted to the “very poor” category with AQI measuring 320 on Saturday and 310 on Sunday but improved to 283 (poor) on Monday. It had deteriorated to 305 (very poor) on Wednesday.

The AQI was calculated by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) as the average of indices recorded at 10 locations in the city and suburbs. SAFAR categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.

The poor air quality is because of dust storms coming in from the deserts as well as the cold conditions which trap pollutants in the air, said a spokesperson from SAFAR.