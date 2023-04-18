Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
At 949, Maharashtra sees marginal rise in daily Covid cases

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Apr 18, 2023 08:10 PM IST

The overall Covid case tally stood at 81,56,849 while the death toll increased to 1,48, 485.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 949 new Covid-19 cases, 444 more than the previous day. The number of people who recuperated from the disease stood at 912. Six fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours compared to no deaths reported on Monday.

The overall case tally stood at 81,56,849 while the death toll increased to 1,48, 485. According the state health bulletin, the recovery rate is currently 98.10 per cent while rate of fatality is 1.82 per cent.

On Monday, the state logged 505 fresh infections, which included 131 cases in Mumbai alone.

The state saw 650 covid cases and two deaths on Sunday. Mumbai led with 262 cases followed by 90 in Pune.

Amid a spike in cases, the Maharashtra government will purchase two lakh vials of Covid vaccines from Bharat Biotech, an official said on Monday.

Meanwhile in Delhi, active coronavirus cases have registered a jump of more than 430 per cent in nearly three weeks. Cases have increased from 932 on March 30 to 4,976 on April 17, according to official data.

Delhi has reported more than 13,200 cases of Covid-19 in the past 19 days.

