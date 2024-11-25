ATLAS students to represent India in NASA Rover Challenge

MUMBAI: A team of 15 students from ATLAS uGDX – School of Technology have made history by becoming the only university in India to secure a spot in the 2025 NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge (HERC). The team will compete in the Remote Controlled (RC) division of the challenge, which includes only three teams worldwide. The students will represent India at the United States Space and Rocket Centre, where they will design and build a remote-controlled rover capable of navigating complex terrains resembling environments on Mars or the Moon. The ATLAS students who will represent the country at NASA (HT)

The competition will require the rover to tackle various tasks, such as collecting scientific samples, maneuvering through narrow spaces, and overcoming obstacles like rocks, craters, and steep inclines. “Our students’ selection for this prestigious challenge showcases their leadership, vision, and drive to push boundaries,” said Siddharth Shahani, co-founder and executive president of ATLAS SkillTech University. “This experience will not only shape their personal and professional growth but also serve as an inspiration for many others to pursue careers in STEM fields.”

Talking about the project’s impact, student team lead Anish Kumar Biradar, a first-year BTech student said, “Some of the most important things we learned were teamwork, time management, and the willingness to go beyond our expertise to learn something new. As BTech students, we are familiar with coding and AI, but this project allowed us to explore robotics and mechanics, while also applying the skills we are learning in classroom.”

The team has received access to resources such as the Makers Lab, 3D printing tools, and guidance from experienced faculty including their mentor professor, Shashikant Deepak.

Deepak, expressing pride in the students’ achievement, said, “Right from buying the components for the rover, infrastructural support, and even visiting labs across India, the university will support the entire research. The team named our rover ‘Mushak’ after Lord Ganesha’s vehicle.”

Besides Biradar, the team includes Hiranyam Gupta, Anshul Roy, Amitav Ramesh, Hetanshi Vora, Parth Selarka, Harsh Bavaskar, Tanushree Bhatt, Bhavya Patel, Niyati Sardana, Bisistha Patra, Siddharth Lama, Sahil Asopa, Megh Bari and Atharva Phale.