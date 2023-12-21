Auto driver gets 14 years in jail for raping teen daughter

MUMBAI: The sessions court on Wednesday sentenced an autorickshaw driver from Kurla to 14 years of imprisonment for raping his 19-year-old daughter multiple times in 2019. HT Image

Additional sessions judge PP Bankar also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the convict.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to the prosecution, the victim was in 12th standard in 2019 and living with the accused and her mother. Ten years back, when the elder brother of the accused passed away, the accused married the wife of his brother to take care of his brother’s family along with his family.

In the second week of March, the accused returned home around 3am, and the 19-year-old opened the door for him. Following that, she went back to sleep. The accused came and sat near her when she was sleeping and touched her inappropriately.

He then raped her and threatened to kill her mother if she raises her voice or informs anyone about the incident. The accused raped her again in the last week of March and the first week of April when they were alone at home.

Following the incident in April, fed up with her father’s actions, the victim revealed the incidents to her mother. Her mother immediately took her to file a complaint with the Kurla police station.

Advocate Raees Khan, representing the accused, submitted that the father had been falsely implicated in the case because he was against the survivor’s love affair. He added that the survivor was pregnant before she got married, and hence, she registered a false case against her father.

The accused was booked under under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.