THANE: An 18-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested within two hours of allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in Bhiwandi’s Kasheli area on Thursday evening. The child, who suffered internal injuries, has been undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital. Auto driver held for raping 10-year-old girl in Bhiwandi

Police said the accused, who lived in the same neighbourhood as the girl, allegedly lured her to his house while she was playing outside her home and sexually assaulted her. He allegedly sent her younger brother away on errand before committing the offence.

When the girl came back to her home, she was bleeding and crying. When her parents asked what had happened, she narrated the incident. The girl was rushed to the IGM Hospital.

Dr. Madhvi Pandhare, Superintendent of IGM Hospital, said the child has suffered severe injuries and is now recovering.

After committing the crime, the accused fled the spot and was later arrested at the Bhiwandi railway station while attempting to escape.

Dr. Pawan Bansod, DCP, Zone II, said, “One of our beat marshals received a call from a local about the incident, and our team reached the spot and rushed the victim to the hospital. The accused was arrested within two hours of the crime.”

The man has been booked under sections 64(1), 64(2), and 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as sections 4, 6, 8, and 12 of the POCSO Act, and has been sent to police custody till June 30.

Following the incident, local residents protested outside Narpoli police station, demanding strict action against the accused.