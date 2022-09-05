Auto unions seek CNG subsidy rather than fare hike
Over the last few months, CNG prices have increased by almost 70% but the fares have remained the same making it difficult for auto and taxi drivers to make ends meet
Mumbai Rather than demanding a fare hike, a section of auto rickshaw unions are asking for a subsidy on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for all public transport. However, some other unions have declared an indefinite strike from September 15 if a decision on fare hike is not addressed.
Over the last few months, CNG prices have increased by almost 70% but the fares have remained the same making it difficult for auto and taxi drivers to make ends meet. However, Shashank Rao, union leader, Mumbai auto rickshaw men’s union, said that burdening passengers with increased fare is not fair. “An approximately 40% subsidy accorded to all modes of public transport will get more citizens to use public transport at cheaper fares rather than them opting for private modes of transport due to a hike,” he added.
CNG prices, in the last one year, have gone up by ₹31/kg from ₹49.40 last year in July. However, the newly-formed state government ensured around a 12% decrease in CNG prices which is not helping drivers run long distances. “If we have to ferry a passenger from Lower Parel to Kurla during evening peak hours, the amount on the meter compared to the gas used does not match up. Moreover, many times we do not get a return fare and end up wasting fuel unnecessarily,” said Parmeet Singh, 52, taxi driver.
The suggestion for subsidy put forth by the union, said Rao, can be implemented on 2.32 lakhs autorickshaws, 20,000 taxis and 2,100 BEST buses in Mumbai city. “Until they plan for a subsidy, an interim fare hike can be implemented,” Rao added.
Meanwhile, most other auto and taxi unions in the city are awaiting a fare hike and have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from September 15 onwards.
“The roll back on CNG rates is not helping as the government has only reduced ₹6 per kg while the CNG prices have increased by over ₹30. Every day, the taxi and rickshaw drivers are losing ₹250 to ₹300 as the fares and CNG prices do not match. We had demanded a revision of the minimum fare to ₹35,” said AL Quadros, general secretary, Mumbai Taximen’s Union.
Earlier, the unions had called for a strike on August 1. However, the decision was deferred after an assurance by the government that the fares will be revised.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics