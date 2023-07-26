Auto driver attempts to die by suicide in Kandivali police station

Mumbai: A 56-year-old autorickshaw driver attempted to die by suicide inside the Kandivali police station, claiming that the police were not helping him to get back ₹1.75 lakh from his acquaintance. HT Image

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday at 10:40pm. “I was on night shift when at 10:20pm, the driver, Darshit Ramchandra Saafi, a resident of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, approached us and sought help,” constable Sachin Kadam said.

According to Kadam, Saafi claimed that he had invested ₹1.75 lakh – his entire savings – with a man named Munna but was not getting the money back. “We took Munna’s mobile number from Saafi and called him up to ask about the issue. Munna informed us that he had returned the entire amount,” he added.

The officers told Saafi about Munna’s reply to their query, but the auto driver insisted that the police should help him in recovering the money. Satam, who was in charge of the station house, told Saafi to submit a written application about the entire transaction between him and Munna.

“Saafi left the police station and returned around 10.40pm and asked Satam for a plain paper to write his application. Satam handed him a paper, after which Saafi left Satam’s cabin and sat on the bench in the corridor of the police station. A few moments later, I noticed that Saafi had collapsed near the bench where he was sitting,” Kadam said.

Kadam, along with other officials, rushed him to the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali West. “The doctors treating Saafi told us that he had consumed some insecticide,” said Kadam.

Saafi was booked under section 309 of the Indian Penal Code for attempting to die by suicide. “We will investigate the case and find out what was the money dealings between Saafi and Munna and try to resolve the matter,” Kadam said.