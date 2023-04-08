Badminton coach arrested for misbehaving with 11-yr-old girl

MUMBAI: A 55-year-old badminton coach working for a posh club in Matunga was arrested on Thursday for allegedly misbehaving with a 11-year-old girl, who was training under him, according to police. He was produced before a court, which sent him to police custody.

Matunga police said that since mid-March, the coach had been calling the girl to the dressing room and misbehaving with her. The girl soon began to resist going to badminton class and when her parents took her into confidence, she told them about the coach. The parents then approached the police.

According to the police, they have booked the coach under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and section 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The police said that the girl used to go to the indoor badminton court at the club, along with her friends. However, since March 15, she had started resisting going to the badminton class.

“She then told her parents when that the coach used to call her to the dressing room alone and misbehave with her. The parents then approached us. We immediately picked up the coach and are investigating to find out if the he had targetted others,” said a police officer.

