Bail to man accused of defrauding over 200 people of in land scam

Mumbai: The Bombay high court recently granted bail to one Govind Chedilal Vishwakarma, who is accused of defrauding 214 people of ₹2 crore under the guise of selling them plots in Kashmira, Mira Bhayandar. HT Image

The allegations against Vishwakarma are that he convinced people to invest in the project by promising plots of land. However, later it was discovered that the agreements related to the project had been terminated.

Vishwakarma, arrested in October 2021, applied for bail, arguing that the matter was primarily civil in nature. The prosecution opposed the bail plea but acknowledged the need to consider the duration of Vishwakarma’s custody and the gravity of the charges.

He is faces charges under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, along with section 4 of the Maharashtra Ownership of Flats (Regulation of the Promotion, Construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) Act, 1963.

Justice N J Jamadar noted that while Vishwakarma’s intent would be determined during the trial, his extended custody period and community ties supported granting bail. The court said that its decision to grant bail does not imply Vishwakarma’s guilt. Justice Jamadar emphasised that the trial court should independently assess the case without being influenced by the observations made during the bail hearing.

The court ordered Vishwakarma’s release upon him furnishing a personal recognizance bond of ₹30,000 with one or more sureties of the same amount. Vishwakarma is required to report to Kashimira police station on the first Monday of every month between 11 am to 1 pm, adhere to various conditions to prevent tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses, and attend court proceedings regularly.