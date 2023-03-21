A Class 10 student from Bandra wrote her second paper for the board exam in an ambulance on Monday. Bandra girl writes her Class 10 board exam paper in ambulance

After completing her science 1 on Friday, Mubashira Sadique Sayyed, a student of Anjuman-I-Islam school, was crossing the road when a car hit her around 1.30 pm near St. Joseph’s Convent, Hill Road. She suffered serious injuries to her left foot, and she had to undergo surgery on the same day.

However, before entering the operation theatre, she told her schoolteachers that she wanted to continue appearing for the examination.

“The accident occurred near her examination centre, St. Stanislaus High School. We contacted the school principal, and they took her to a nearby hospital,” Sandeep Karmale, custodian of the exam centre, said.

Saba Patel, principal of Anjuman-I-Islam’s Dr MIJ Girl’s High School, said they had a word with Mubashira and her family members at the hospital. “As she is a bright student, all the teachers hoped that she would appear for the remaining papers. We then started the formalities.”

When board secretary Subhash Borase was contacted, he gave permission to allow the girl to write her paper in an ambulance, Karmale said, adding they made the necessary arrangements.

“After getting permission, when some teachers from the school went to her house on Saturday, they found that she was studying,” Patel said.

Mubashira’s family is facing financial difficulties, so schoolteachers provided immediate assistance, the principal said. “After this, all the schools in our H ward took the initiative and gave her financial support.”

“My teachers encouraged me a lot to take the exam. Also, my parents stood firmly behind me. I thank all my teachers who helped me with this and the cancer aid and research foundation for providing me with an ambulance. Now I am going to write the next paper in the same way,” Mubashira said.