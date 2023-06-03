BEST driver dozes off, kills office-goer

MUMBAI: A 54-year-old bank employee was killed after a BEST bus crashed into Chalo Bus, dragging him around 100 feet near Badhwar Park in Cuffe Parade on Saturday. The driver dozed off and lost control of the bus. The victim, Balaram Bagwe, was declared dead upon arrival at Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital.

Mumbai, India - June 03, 2023: One person identified as Balaram Vithhal Bagwe (in pic), 49, died after a BEST Bus collided with a Chalo Bus at Badhwar Park, is seen parked at Backbay Bus Depot, Cuffe Parade, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, June 03, 2023. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The driver, identified as Mhasku Anpat, 58, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

According to the Cuffe Parade police officials the incident took place around 6.20am. The bus was headed to CSMT from Backbay Depot. The driver lost control when the bus reached Badhwar Park in Cuffe Parade, and dashed into an electric bus which was standing on the side of the road.

Balaram Bagwe, a resident of Cuffe Parade, Machhimar Nagar, was walking on the road. “The bus then dragged the man and the electric bus for around 100 feet. It also dashed a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and six two-wheelers parked on the side of the road. Another man was injured after the electric bus dashed him,” said a police officer from Cuffe Parade police station.

“Balaram Bagwe worked with Union Bank in its Nariman Point office as a helper,” said the police officer.

The locals said Bagwe has 29-year-old-son Mahesh, and two daughters 24-year-old Mayuri and 20-year-old Anjali. They are all yet to get married. The son recently got a job and works in Bhiwandi in a godown and stays in Kalyan. The daughters study and do part-time jobs the family hails from the nearby Raigad district.

He was heading to work when the accident took place. The police said the other man suffered minor injuries and therefore did not come to lodge a complaint.

Meanwhile, the bus driver, Anpat, is admitted to the hospital.

“We have registered a case under section 304 A of the IPC causing death by negligence against Anpat. Prima facie he was not drunk during the time of the accident and it seems he lost control as he slept while driving early in the morning,” said the police officer.

