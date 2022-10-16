Bank peon demands sexual favour from 8-month pregnant woman, husband stabs the pest

Navi Mumbai Husband of an eight-month pregnant 30-year-old Asha worker, has been arrested by Panvel City police, after he attacked a man who allegedly tried to demand sexual favours from his wife.

The victim, identified as Kamlakar Bhagat (56), a resident of Takka village in Panvel, had approached the Asha worker for her number. The lady who assumed that he had some health department related work, gave the number only receive call demanding sexual favour.

When this came into the knowledge of the 35-year-old husband of the lady he stabbed Bhagat.

On Wednesday, the Asha worker, a resident of Panvel, was visiting a medical store when Bhagat approached her and sought her number. She assumed that he had some work related to the Panvel Municipal Corporation hospital she was employed with as an Asha worker.

After some time, Bhagat called her and told to call him back whenever she was free. When she called him back, he made demanded sexual favours and also offered her money,” senior police inspector Vijay Kadbane from Panvel City police station said.

The infuriated lady blasted him reminding of his old age and warned him to not call her ever again. She narrated the incident to her husband and also played out the call recording.

Although Bhagat did not call her after the lady had warned him, but her husband was angry about the whole incident. The accused husband learnt that Bhagat worked as a peon at a cooperative bank in Panvel. He called Bhagat and asked him about his whereabouts only to be told that he was near Patel Hospital.

The accused reached the spot and confronted Bhagat about the incident which led to a fight. He then took out the knife and attacked Bhagat leaving him with head injuries.

“He intended to kill Bhagat and left assuming that he had died. Later in the night, he surrendered before the police along with the assault weapon,” Kadbane added.

According to police, the accused’s short-tempered nature led to the crime. “Bhagat is critical as he received severe head injuries and is undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital in Vashi, while the accused is in police custody,” Kadbane added. The accused was arrested under the section of 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.