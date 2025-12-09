Mumbai: There was chaos at the Siddharth College of Law on Monday during the University of Mumbai’s (MU’s) fifth-semester law examination, after several students were forced to remain seated for an hour after the exam ended because the barcode stickers for their answer sheets did not arrive on time. The incident has renewed concerns about the functioning of the university’s examination department, which has been facing criticism for repeated lapses. Barcode delay causes chaos at Siddharth College during MU law exam

The exam, for the subject Indian Civil Security Code 2023, was scheduled from 10.30 am to 1 pm on Monday. At Siddharth College of Law, one of the examination centres, students had completed the exam and were preparing to submit their answer sheets when the supervisor noticed that the barcode stickers had not reached the centre. Without the barcodes, the answer sheets could not be collected, and the process was halted midway. Students were instructed to remain seated and wait.

The wait went on for nearly an hour. Only after the stickers were delivered did the staff begin affixing them to each answer sheet. Many students said they were frustrated and anxious, as they were forced to hold onto their answer sheets long after the exam time had officially ended. Several questioned how such basic arrangements could continue to fail during university examinations.

A student at the centre, who requested anonymity, said Monday’s incident was another example of the stressful experience they go through during every exam season. “Our college is always telling us that they are unable to upload our form on the MU website, and it delays form filling. When we contact MU, they throw the ball in the college’s court. This impacts our education,” the student said, adding that this confusion starts from the form-filling stage and continues until the day of the exam.

Officials from Siddharth College of Law said that they, too, faced difficulties because the university sent multiple student lists prior to the exam. “The university first sent a list of around 170 students. Accordingly, we made seating arrangements in the college. Then, just before the examination, on Sunday, the university sent another list. We didn’t know about this until the students reached the college for the exam. When we checked the portal, we learnt that the university had sent additional students. Immediately, but with difficulty, we made the additional seating arrangements. Anyhow, we completed the exam without any problem,” said a college official, requesting anonymity.

However, senate member Pradeep Sawant criticised the university and demanded accountability. He said he had spoken to registrar Prasad Karande but did not receive satisfactory answers. “We are not getting proper answers from the university officials. [On Tuesday], we are meeting the vice chancellor, professor Ravindra Kulkarni, and demanding strict action against the responsible officers of the examination centre or the university who are causing unnecessary trouble to the students,” Sawant said.

He added that the incident had once again highlighted the recurring problems students face during examinations, and the urgent need for smoother coordination between colleges and the university.

Later, an MU spokesperson said the barcode stickers “were prepared late due to the late submission of the necessary examination details of the students by the college to the university”.