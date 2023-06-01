Shinde calls for probe into BMC projects over 15 yrs

Secure in his seat after the Supreme Court (SC) verdict in May, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has set his sights on Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Both parties of the ruling combine are going all out to wrest control of the civic body from Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Thane, India - May 22, 2023: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde inspects nullah before monsoon, at Anand Nagar, on Ghodbunder Road, in Thane, in Thane, India, on Monday, May 22, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

BMC has been run by the erstwhile Shiv Sena for over three decades. It is probably the richest municipal corporation in India with an annual budget of ₹52,000 crore.

On Tuesday Shinde announced a probe into projects undertaken by BMC over the last 15 years through a special audit. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked for an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) into work carried out by the civic body during the Covid-19 pandemic. Fadnavis presented the CAG report at the Maharashtra legislative assembly during the budget session, where he called attention to poor planning and careless use of funds in the corporation.

Shinde camp insiders said corruption and poor governance during the erstwhile Sena rule is the thrust of the ruling alliance’s battle to seize BMC from the Thackeray-led Sena’s control. “Such an audit will damage Thackeray’s image in a perception war ahead of the BMC elections. It may also shake the confidence of former corporators and local leaders of the faction,” said a leader from the Shinde camp.

The chief minister has adopted a three-pronged strategy to pull down Thackeray – by projecting “poor governance and corruption” in BMC, weaning away former corporators and announcing infra projects. He has undertaken a massive PR drive to achieve this.

The erstwhile Sena’s strength and influence came from its power over the BMC and thus its hold on the financial capital of the country. While the party suffered a serious setback across Maharashtra following the split, most MLAs remained with Thackeray. Of the 14 MLAs in Mumbai, five went with Shinde while nine remained loyal to Thackeray. It had 93 corporators when the tenure of the last elected civic house ended, of which 10 joined the Shinde-led Sena while 83 have stayed with Thackeray.

“In our battle with Shinde, Uddhavji’s plan to revive the party will be energised if BMC stays with us. Shinde and Fadnavis know this and hence are not leaving any stone unturned to snatch BMC from us,” said a key Sena (UBT) leader.

Over the last two weeks, Shinde devoted much time for photo-ops. For two consecutive days he oversaw ongoing pre-monsoon tasks in the city and suburbs, visited BMC’s control room from where floods and other natural disasters are monitored, visited the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link along with Fadnavis, and made it a point to appear when a tunnel for the coastal road project was completed at Priyadarshini Park. His government announced that pucca houses would given to slumdwellers – a major voter base – for ₹2.5 lakh.

On Monday, in a bid to poach Thackeray’s foot soldiers in Mumbai, Shinde’s party launched the Shakha Sampark Abhiyan. Led by his son and Kalyan MP, Shrikant Shinde, it aims to reach out to foot soldiers from his traditional support base. The MP visited shakhas in Byculla, which is under MLA Yamini Jadhav and her husband former Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav – both in the Shinde camp now. On Tuesday, Shinde admitted Kiran Landge, former Shiv Sena corporator from Chandivali, into his party. Leaders from Shiv Sena insist more switches are on the anvil.

In comparison, Uddhav Thackeray’s activities are low-key. According to a senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray have already done one round of meetings with party’s local leaders across Mumbai and appointed area-wise observers who are holding shakha-level meetings to relook at the organisation and identify potential candidates.

“We are expecting elections after the monsoons. We will start detailed preparations for the civic polls over the next few weeks,” said a party insider. The faction is also banking on Congress’s support. “Our core voter base can swing 40 to 50 seats but that is not enough to win power in BMC since the party needs 114 seats for simple majority. We are looking for alliances with Congress and Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchi Bahujan Aghadi, which can help us get non-traditional votes (such as Dalits and Muslims) in another 50 to 60 seats,” he added.

Reacting to Shinde’s fervour to be seen and heard, and his announcement of the BMC audit, Thackeray faction MLA Sunil Prabhu said, “Along with the audit of work carried out over the last 15 years, the government must declare the works approved in the last 11 months. Let people know the facts, including the tasks done at an exaggerated cost in the last 11 months.”

The former mayor of Mumbai was referring to the civic body being run by an administrator who comes under the direct control of the urban development department, headed by Shinde himself. “The people will show Shinde the ground he stands on in the next election,” Prabhu concluded.