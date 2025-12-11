NAGPUR: The Legislative council on Wednesday passed the amendment bill to the Maharashtra Prevention of Begging Act 1959, which mandates that words such as “leprosy” and “leper” be deleted from its various clauses, adhering to the Supreme Court ruling of May this year, each time there is a reference to beggars. It also stems from the fact that since leprosy has largely been eradicated from the country, the use of the word carelessly in connection with beggars is derogatory. Begging act amended: Beggars can’t be called lepers

The government has also assured that it will make provisions for stringent implementation of the law and take steps to rehabilitate beggars.

The bill was passed amid an uproar in the house with opposition MLAs looking for assurance from the government over the steps for the rehabilitation of beggars. The bill proposed amendments to sections 9 and 26 of the Act to bring changes as directed by the SC. The state government had appointed a committee from the law and judiciary department to implement the ruling effectively. The committee suggested that references of lepers and persons cured from leprosy be deleted.

“SC, in its May 7 order while hearing the writ petition filed by Federation of Leprosy Organisation and others, had directed that references to leprosy and lepers be deleted. The amendment is in accordance with the SC directives,” the statement of the bill stated.

Earlier, Opposition members raised objections to some provisions and asked the government to also discuss the steps being taken to rehabilitate beggars. They also pointed to the contradictions in the wording, purpose and explanation of the bill. In response, the government has convened a special meeting in the council chairman’s chamber on December 13 to reconsider the provisions. The meeting is expected to discuss the discrepancies in the bill and consider suggestions by the members.

NCP (SP) MLA Eknath Khadse said that although the word “maharogi” (leper) has been omitted from the bill, there is no consistency between the title and the text of the bill. Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande and NCP MLC Amol Mitkari also expressed displeasure over the language and form of the bill.

Deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe asked for clarity and consistent information from the women and child welfare department. Though the Opposition members raised objections and expressed concerns, the bill was passed in the upper house.

An official from the women and child welfare department said that the state government intends to implement the Act strictly and take aggressive steps for the rehabilitation of the beggars. “We have already set up shelter homes for them, increased the remuneration of shelter homes and chalked out a programme for the rehabilitation of their children so that they do not indulge in begging. Maharashtra is the first state to amend the law after the SC order,” said the official.