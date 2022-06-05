Bengal man arrested in Mumbai for killing daughter, son
Mumbai A man has been arrested in Mumbai for killing his children in West Bengal and then fleeing the state. After the act, he sent a video of the deceased to his wife, who then lodged a complaint.
The accused, Khudabaksha Imran Shaikh, 30, a resident of Murshidabad district in West Bengal, killed his 10-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter last week after he had a fight with his second wife.
According to the police, the accused has three wives. While the whereabouts of the first wife is unknown, with whom he had his children, he was presently staying with the second wife and had recently remarried as well. This was one of the reasons why he would often fight with his second wife. The children were also one of the reasons behind their quarrels.
The police said that Shaikh is an alcoholic and would often beat his wife after a fight. On May 26, after one of the quarrel, Shaikh threw his wife out of the house and in a fit of rage, strangled his children to death. He then clicked a picture and made a video and sent it to his second wife, before fleeing from the spot.
He came to Mumbai and started staying with his friend in Mulund, who even provided him with a job at a builder’s site, said a police officer. The accused’s friend was not aware of the crime. The double murder case was registered in Bel Danga police station in Murshidabad area after his second wife registered a case, added officer.
During investigation, the West Bengal police found out that the accused is hiding in Mumbai, so a police team came to Mumbai on June 2. The crime branch unit 7 started conducting an inquiry and police inspector Sudhir Jadhav and police sub-inspector Ramdas Kadam did technical analysis to find out the location of the accused.
He was soon traced in Mulund and a West Bengal police team was with them, said a police officer. Shaikh was produced in the Kila court on Saturday and was sent into transit remand till June 9.
