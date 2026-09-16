BEST bus crashes into metro pillar in Goregaon, injures 2
The incident occurred around 5pm as the bus was taking a right turn beneath the Dindoshi flyover near Oberoi Mall
Mumbai: A BEST bus grazed a private car before crashing into a metro rail pillar at Ittbhatti Junction in Goregaon on Monday evening, leaving two people, including a BEST employee, injured, police said. The incident occurred around 5pm as the bus was taking a right turn beneath the Dindoshi flyover near Oberoi Mall.
“While proceeding from Dindoshi Depot to Bhayander Station East, the bus was taking a right turn beneath the Dindoshi flyover at the traffic signal opposite Oberoi Mall. During the maneuver, the bus grazed the rear right side of a private car and subsequently collided with a metro rail pillar,” a BEST spokesperson shared in a statement.
Rajendra Murlidhar Sonawane, 58, a BEST employee, suffered a head injury and required three stitches. Passenger Mangesh Ramchandra Modlekar, 57, suffered injuries to his chin and head and required one stitch on his chin and five stitches on his head. Both were taken to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East for treatment.
Police personnel reached the spot shortly after the collision. The bus was later towed to Vanrai police station, while the owner of the private car lodged a complaint against the bus driver. BEST did not disclose the driver’s name.
The Route 705 bus is operated by wet-lease company Mateshwari Urban Transport Solutions. Monday’s accident is the latest in a series of reported incidents involving buses operated by the company this year.
On July 7, a Route 512 bus allegedly ran over 56-year-old civic sanitation worker Jayshri Bhanaji Parmar near Mulund Check Naka as she was crossing the road after a traffic signal turned green.
On May 13, Mateshwari bus conductor Shekhar Baburao Rawate was killed after being trapped between vehicles during a chain collision near Amboli Naka in Andheri West. On May 24, two BEST buses caught fire at Pratiksha Nagar depot in Sion Depot due to suspected overheating; there were no injuries from this incident.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAteeq Shaikh
Ateeq Shaikh is a Senior Assistant Editor tracking real estate and infrastructure. With over two decades in journalism, he has reported extensively on topics such as metro rail, infrastructure projects, redevelopment in Mumbai, affordable housing, real estate, environmental issues and public transportation. His data driven stories explain the impact of public policy and large scale infrastructure projects on citizens' lives. His recent detailed report on the government's fireside sale of several real estate parcels in Mumbai or nearly one-fifth of habitable Mumbai triggered a signature campaign by activists and the civil society. This plan also faced pushback from people impacted by the government's decision, which he also reported on. Ateeq was instrumental in getting Mumbai Metro One Private Limited, a Public - Partnership (PPP) project, recognised under the Right to Information Act, the first PPP in India under the transparency law. His consistent campaign on technical issues plaguing the Mumbai Monorail, India's only such transportation system, forced authorities to publicly acknowledge the problems and work towards a permanent fix. Despite multiple attempts by the authorities, the system continues to be a white elephant in Mumbai.Read More
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