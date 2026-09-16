Mumbai: A BEST bus grazed a private car before crashing into a metro rail pillar at Ittbhatti Junction in Goregaon on Monday evening, leaving two people, including a BEST employee, injured, police said. The incident occurred around 5pm as the bus was taking a right turn beneath the Dindoshi flyover near Oberoi Mall. BEST bus crashes into metro pillar in Goregaon, injures 2

“While proceeding from Dindoshi Depot to Bhayander Station East, the bus was taking a right turn beneath the Dindoshi flyover at the traffic signal opposite Oberoi Mall. During the maneuver, the bus grazed the rear right side of a private car and subsequently collided with a metro rail pillar,” a BEST spokesperson shared in a statement.

Rajendra Murlidhar Sonawane, 58, a BEST employee, suffered a head injury and required three stitches. Passenger Mangesh Ramchandra Modlekar, 57, suffered injuries to his chin and head and required one stitch on his chin and five stitches on his head. Both were taken to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East for treatment.

Police personnel reached the spot shortly after the collision. The bus was later towed to Vanrai police station, while the owner of the private car lodged a complaint against the bus driver. BEST did not disclose the driver’s name.

The Route 705 bus is operated by wet-lease company Mateshwari Urban Transport Solutions. Monday’s accident is the latest in a series of reported incidents involving buses operated by the company this year.

On July 7, a Route 512 bus allegedly ran over 56-year-old civic sanitation worker Jayshri Bhanaji Parmar near Mulund Check Naka as she was crossing the road after a traffic signal turned green.

On May 13, Mateshwari bus conductor Shekhar Baburao Rawate was killed after being trapped between vehicles during a chain collision near Amboli Naka in Andheri West. On May 24, two BEST buses caught fire at Pratiksha Nagar depot in Sion Depot due to suspected overheating; there were no injuries from this incident.