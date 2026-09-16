Ghaziabad: Woman, 35, killed as truck mows down scooter

Ghaziabad: A 35-year-old schoolteacher was killed after the scooter she was riding on was crushed under a truck, which officials said was being “driven rashly” on Tuesday morning near Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad. He also said that a formal police complaint was awaited from her family as they were busy with post-mortem examination proceedings. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The woman, officials said, was on her way to school when the accident happened.

According to police, the victim, identified as Amrita Gupta, a resident of Raj Nagar Extension, was riding her two-wheeler and reached the roundabout when the incident happened around 7.30am.

“She was on a scooter and was headed to attend her school in Delhi. As she reached the rotary area, a rashly driven truck passing by her side hit her, causing her to fall on the road along with her two-wheeler. The truck’s rear tyres then crushed her head,” said Ziauddin Ahmad, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Nandgram).

“She was wearing a helmet, but it also got crushed due to the heavy load of the truck’s tyres,” the ACP added.

A team rushed to the spot after some passerby alerted the police, said officials. “The body was later sent for an autopsy, and the deceased’s family was informed,” the ACP said.

He also said that a formal police complaint was awaited from her family as they were busy with post-mortem examination proceedings. Subsequently, an FIR will be registered. So far, no family details are available with police, said the assistant commissioner of police and the station house officer.