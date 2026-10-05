Akhilesh Pathak assumes charge as POWERGRID Director (Projects)

Akhilesh Pathak has assumed charge as Director (Projects) of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power. He took charge of the position with effect from September 30, 2026, according to a company statement. His extensive career includes leadership roles in major infrastructure projects, both in India and abroad, signifying a pivotal step for the company.

Pathak joined POWERGRID as an executive trainee in the company's first batch in 1993. An Electrical and Electronics Engineering graduate, he has more than 32 years of experience in the power sector, covering areas such as transmission system planning, project execution, project management, business development and strategic infrastructure development.

He has held several leadership positions at POWERGRID and has worked on the development, execution, monitoring and commissioning of extra-high-voltage (EHV) transmission lines and substations. His experience also includes project planning and implementation as well as coordination among stakeholders involved in large infrastructure projects.

Before his appointment as Director (Projects), Pathak was serving as Executive Director (Project Management) at POWERGRID. During his tenure in the Project Management Department, he was involved in the corporation's capital expenditure utilisation, asset capitalisation and additions to its transmission network.

According to POWERGRID, Pathak played a role in the corporation recording its highest-ever capital expenditure utilisation, along with significant asset capitalisation and transmission line additions measured in circuit kilometres (CKM).

He was also involved in addressing project implementation issues through stakeholder coordination and project monitoring. These responsibilities included working with different stakeholders to resolve issues affecting the progress of transmission infrastructure projects.

Experience includes Arun-3 transmission project in Nepal Pathak has also worked on projects outside India. He led the Arun-3 SAPDC Transmission Project in Nepal, where the project involved cross-border, regulatory and geographical challenges, according to POWERGRID.

The company said his work on the project included addressing issues associated with its implementation in a cross-border setting. His experience in the project forms part of his broader work in transmission infrastructure and project execution.

Alongside project management responsibilities, Pathak has contributed to POWERGRID's business development activities. The company said he was involved in expanding its consultancy services in domestic and international markets and supporting initiatives related to revenue growth.

Pathak has also completed the Harvard ManageMentor programme conducted by Harvard Business School.

POWERGRID is a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Power and is engaged in the development and management of power transmission infrastructure. Its operations include the planning, execution and commissioning of transmission systems and associated substations.

Pathak's appointment as Director (Projects) adds to his earlier responsibilities in the company's project management function. His career at POWERGRID spans more than three decades, beginning with his entry as an executive trainee in 1993 and extending across project execution, transmission planning, business development and infrastructure development functions.