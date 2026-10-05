India-US trade talks reached a ‘plateau’, says Sitharaman: ‘Give or take beyond this very difficult'

Speaking at the Munich Leaders Meeting, Sitharaman said, "The agreement negotiations are still ongoing, although we'd like to believe that both the sides have reached a plateau beyond which giving or taking might be very, very difficult. But maybe if there are rooms to operate from, both sides would do it."

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated on Monday that negotiations for the India-US trade agreement are underway, noting that talks between both nations have reached a plateau, beyond which, she said, "giving or taking might be very, very difficult."

She noted that the agreement was still being "very rigorously negotiated".

"But what is the predominant feature of the trade relations between India and the US? The trade balance is very much in our favor," Sitharaman said.

She added that the US would naturally want to reduce the imbalance, with Washington seeking to address what it sees as losses accumulated over the years.

'No Lindsay Graham bill in Europe': Sitharaman There is no "Lindsay Graham bill" in Europe that could determine India's trade negotiations with the European Union, Sitharaman said.

"In Europe, as much as I understand till today, there is no Lindsey Graham bill," Sitharaman said when asked whether India’s procurement of Russian oil had emerged as a problem area during negotiations with European partners.

Also Read | PM Modi, Trump review bilateral ties; discuss global peace, trade, defence

Piyush Goyal meets US Trade Representative Greer Earlier on Thursday, Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal posted on X about his meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

"Met USTR Jamieson Greer, @USTradeRep, on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Milwaukee," the post read.

"Had a productive discussion with USTR Greer towards early conclusion of a mutually beneficial interim agreement under the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement. We also exchanged views on G20 deliberations under US Chairship," the minister added.

Also Read | US-India trade deal 'not imminent': US trade representative after G20 meet

India-US bilateral trade deal India and the US are engaged in talks to finalise the proposed interim bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

Although the two had reached a framework for an interim deal in February, an agreement could not be signed after the US Supreme Court invalidated the legal basis for the preferential tariff mechanism Washington had offered, as HT reported earlier.

PM Modi, US President Trump review bilateral ties Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, September 30, in a post on X, informed that he had a "productive conversation" with US President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas.

"Had a productive conversation with President Trump. We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas. We agreed to maintain close engagement to take our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward," the prime minister posted.

PM Modi stated that they also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including ongoing efforts to advance global peace and security.

"We also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including ongoing efforts to advance global peace and security," he added.

(with inputs from agencies)