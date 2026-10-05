AAP leader questions SGPC over a Bahrain woman’s extended stay at sarai

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab state media in-charge Baltej Pannu on Friday questioned the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Shiromani Akali Dal leadership over allegations concerning a woman from Bahrain who stayed at a sarai in Sri Anandpur Sahib and Amritsar. AAP leader Baltej Pannu. (PTI)

Addressing a press conference, Pannu alleged that the woman’s extended stay at the sarai and the circumstances surrounding the matter had raised questions that required clarification from the SGPC. He also questioned the silence of the SGPC and Akali Dal leadership and sought details of alleged financial transactions linked to the episode.

Pannu referred to an audio recording involving Akali leader Virsa Singh Valtoha and the woman and said it contained allegations relating to the woman’s stay and alleged harassment. He also questioned how a single woman was permitted to stay in an SGPC sarai for an extended period and whether such an arrangement was consistent with the committee’s rules.

The AAP leader further questioned statements by some Akali leaders concerning the woman’s character and background. He said that if party and SGPC leaders were aware of the circumstances surrounding her stay, they should explain why she was brought to the sarai and why the arrangement continued for several months.

Pannu also raised questions about the booking of the woman’s travel and sought clarification on who had arranged it and under whose direction. These allegations and questions could not independently be verified from the material provided.

He criticised the inquiry committee constituted by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, describing it as comprising junior members, and questioned whether such a committee would be able to examine allegations involving senior leaders. Pannu also referred to previous controversies involving SGPC and Akali Dal functionaries.

On the investigation, Pannu said the SGPC and Akali Dal should cooperate with the Punjab Police rather than seek a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He questioned why the matter could not instead be examined by a former judge from the Sikh community or a former Sikh police officer if the leadership had concerns about the ongoing investigation.

Pannu also alleged that financial transactions had taken place in connection with the matter and sought details of the money allegedly transferred, its source, recipients and accounting. No documentary evidence substantiating these allegations was presented in the press conference material.

He further criticised Dhami over what he described as unresolved files concerning alleged irregularities and asked the SGPC leadership to make relevant records available for scrutiny.

The allegations come amid questions over the circumstances surrounding the woman’s stay at SGPC-run facilities and the handling of complaints connected with the episode. Further details from the SGPC, the individuals named in the allegations and the investigating authorities would be required to establish the facts.