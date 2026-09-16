Spl DGP Deo marks probe into harassment complaints by pvt varsity women staffers

Punjab special director general of police (women wing) Gurpreet Deo has ordered a probe into allegations of harassment raised by two senior women deans at Lamrin Tech Skills University in Ropar. Punjab IGP (NRI Affairs) Gurpreet Kaur Deo. (HT Photo)

The investigation will be led by assistant inspector general (AIG) Vatsala Gupta. The complainants allege they faced humiliating treatment and intense pressure from top university management to file a false sexual harassment complaint against the institution’s chancellor, Dr Sandeep Singh Kaura.

According to one of the complaints, the dean was repeatedly asked to give a statement against Kaura. She alleged that she refused to make what she described as a false or fabricated statement as she did not personally believe the allegations. The pressure, she claimed, was exerted during meetings attended by senior university officials, including the vice chancellor, pro-vice chancellor and chief executive officer (CEO).

“After I refused to make the statement, I faced increased pressure as a retaliatory action. My office and belongings were shifted to another room without my consent. I was forced to use the washroom that students use,” she alleged.

Vice-chancellor Arvinder Chawla categorically denied the allegations, calling them completely false.

The complainant further alleged that on one occasion she was called by the VC to his office and, when she entered, found him with four buttons of his shirt open. She also cited instances when the VC allegedly used objectionable words while describing relations between boys and girls during old times.

She also raised concerns over the functioning of the university’s Internal prevention of sexual harassment (POSH) committee. She alleged that when a matter concerning the VC was brought before the committee’s convener, pressure was subsequently exerted to prevent the matter from being pursued or discussed in a committee meeting.

The second complainant is the same woman professor who was heading the POSH committee and has claimed that she left the university after alleged intimidation.

In her written complaint, the second dean alleged that while discharging her duties, she had raised concerns before the VC regarding the involvement of external persons and agencies in functions connected with the PhD programme and requested that it be operated strictly in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

“Instead of looking into my concerns, I experienced a series of adverse actions, including threat to reduce my salary, suspension and eventually loss of employment,” she alleged.

She alleged that in December 2025, she was removed from the post of dean academics and shifted to dean, liberal arts, sciences and education, involving a diminution of her administrative responsibilities. She further alleged that on July 15, she was suspended from the post of dean and her salary reduced to 50%. She also accused the university of not paying her for 10 months even after her resignation.

Accusing pro-vice chancellor BS Satyal of humiliating and threatening her, she alleged that she was asked whether her salary should be reduced to ₹90,000 per month.

“When I asked for my experience certificate after my departure, the VC asked by email that he would not hesitate to describe me as a non-performer,” she alleged.

She also endorsed the allegations made by the first complainant against the VC.

VC denies allegations

Denying allegations, vice chancellor Arvinder Chawla said: “If a person is not efficient, and I have changed her role, it is my duty to do so as a team leader. When you want to take advantage of the system, such arm twisting happens. I have already learnt about the complaint on Monday and we are ready to face the probe as all these allegations are false,” said Chawla.

On personal allegations against him, Chawla said a camera had been installed in his room so that his meetings and activities were video-recorded. He said that the footage could be examined to establish what had actually happened.

Chawla said the complainant should provide the exact date and time of the alleged incident and the corresponding video footage could then be retrieved and examined.

A senior university official, who did not wish to be named, termed the complaint a result of internal rivalry within the university’s top management.