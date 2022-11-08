‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ enters Maharashtra

Mumbai: The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by the former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, made a grand entry in Maharashtra on Monday evening. The yatra entered the state with 3,000 flaming torches from Deglur in the Nanded district of central Maharashtra.

All the Congress leaders led by Gandhi reached Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak where they paid homage to the Maratha King and then walked nine kilometres to reach Gurudwara Yaadgari Baba Zoravar Singh Ji Fateh Singh Ji. After praying there, the yatra called off for the day.

Gandhi will cover 382 kilometres in 14 days in the state. The yatra will pass through five districts and he will also address two public meetings – Nanded and Shegaon (Buldhana).

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who was supposed to join the foot march, may not participate in the yatra owing to his ill health in the first leg. It has been decided that Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil, Baramati MP Supriya Sule and former minister Jitendra Awhad will join the yatra in Nanded on November 10. Pawar may join the yatra later.

On Sunday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that the leaders from his party would be participating in the yatra.

“I don’t know if I would be able to join the yatra as I also have to attend a rally,” Thackeray said.

The yatra will remain in Nanded for four days. On November 11, it will enter Hingoli and after covering the district for the next four days, it will be in Washim district for two days, Akola for three days and Buldhana for three days till November 20 before leaving for Madhya Pradesh.

