Bharti’s husband procured drugs from Sushant’s supplier: NCB chargesheet

Mumbai The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) filed the chargesheet in the case involving comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya. According to the chargesheet, Limbachiya used to source his supply of narcotic substances, mainly charas and ganja, from Karamjeet Singh Anand, allegedly a close friend of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother.

However, after Karamjeet’s arrest in the drug case connected to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Limbachiya moved to another peddler through musicians and the choreographers of the shows he was part of.

The NCB had in September filed a complaint against the couple, and a musician namely Sowmiyanarayanan before the Metropolitan Magistrate court. The musician, who was alleged to have sourced the drugs for the couple from the peddler after the arrest of Karamjeet, has expressed his willingness to turn approver in the case.

The complainant contains statement of Bharti and Limbachiya who have admitted to have been found in possession with the narcotic substance but said they used it for their own consumption.

Bharti was arrested on November 2, 2020, and her husband Limbachiya the next morning, under provisions of the NDPS Act following raids at their residence and production house, where 86.5 grams of cannabis were seized.

A team of NCB officers then carried out a search at the production house of Limbachiya located in Versova, Andheri, and recovered 65 grams of dry green leafy substance which also tested positive for cannabis.

Based on further input, another search was carried out at their residence located at Oberoi Springs, off New Link Road in Andheri (West) and another 21.5 grams dry green substance (which tested positive as cannabis) was recovered.

The NCB then recorded statements of Bharti, Limbachiya and Sowmiyanarayanan, which is now part of the chargesheet.

Bharti, in her statement, claimed that during the lockdown when shooting was shut, she started smoking cannabis with her husband. After shooting resumed, she started smoking once or twice a week along with her husband.

Bharti also admitted that her husband, Limbachiya, used to procure the drugs and prepare joints for her to smoke.

Meanwhile, Limbachiya in his statement claimed that, for purchasing weed/ganja he used to contact Karamjeet. “I had purchased weed from Karamjeet throughout 2019. I used to purchase 5 to 10 grams of marijuana from him for ₹2500 to ₹3500. Karamjeet, after receiving money through UPI transfers, a/c transfer or cash, would send his boy (Sanket) for delivery of packets of at the office or below Versova metro station,” Limbachiya said in his statement.

He said that after he came to know about Karamjeet’s arrest he contacted his choreographer friend Tushar Shetty, who was working with India’s best dancer, for supply of drugs.

According to chargesheet, Shetty gave him the contact of Sowmiyanarayanan, who through his contact arranged for the drugs.

Sowmiyanarayanan, in his statement said, his friend Tushar asked him to give some ganja to one of his friends on 18 November, 2020, which he apparently didn’t know. Tushar had given his friend’s reference. The other person contacted him asking for ganja. His peddler from Vasind came and delivered ganja to him. He withdrew ₹7500 from the ATM which was sent to him in his bank account as peddler’s payment. After that, he went and gave the packet near Andheri Telephone Exchange and the person who needed the packets came on a bike wearing a mask and a helmet. Further, he stated that he is just a consumer of ganja, and he only bought it he or his friends needed it.”

The NCB is relying on call data records to prove that all the accused were in touch with each other.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON