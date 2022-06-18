Bhiwandi court exempts Rahul Gandhi from appearing for hearing on Saturday

In the matter of defamation suit filed against Rahul Gandhi by RSS activist, Rajesh Kunte, the Bhiwandi court has exempted the Congress leader from appearing for the hearing on Saturday and adjourned the hearing till August 6.

An application to allow exemption for Gandhi was filed by his lawyer, Narayan Iyer, which Judicial Magistrate First Class LC Wadikar approved for the day. The complainant’s lawyer, on the other hand, has opposed the permanent exemption claiming that it created doubts on permanent exemption as, with the ongoing ED inquiry against Gandhi, the possibility of him fleeing the country cannot be ruled out.

Wadikar will hear the argument on the application for permanent exemption on August 6.

Iyer said, “On Saturday, an application for exemption was moved in the court for non-attendance of Rahul Gandhi in Bhiwandi court, which was allowed by the court.”

An application for permanent exemption on behalf of Gandhi was also moved to court previously. In that application, Gandhi had stated that he is a member of the Parliament, a worker of the Congress party and has to travel from one state to another state for election campaigns. It was further stated in the application that he would be present on the important date when the court deems fit.

The complainant’s advocate, Prabodhan Jaywant, appeared on behalf of Rajesh Kunte and moved an application for exemption, which stated that he was unwell due to his leg being fractured and filed a medical certificate in court. The Bhiwandi court allowed the said application.

The exemption application also stated that Gandhi’s mother Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to hospital due to COVID symptoms and he has, therefore, to look after her.