Bhiwandi court exempts Rahul Gandhi from appearing for hearing on Saturday
In the matter of defamation suit filed against Rahul Gandhi by RSS activist, Rajesh Kunte, the Bhiwandi court has exempted the Congress leader from appearing for the hearing on Saturday and adjourned the hearing till August 6.
An application to allow exemption for Gandhi was filed by his lawyer, Narayan Iyer, which Judicial Magistrate First Class LC Wadikar approved for the day. The complainant’s lawyer, on the other hand, has opposed the permanent exemption claiming that it created doubts on permanent exemption as, with the ongoing ED inquiry against Gandhi, the possibility of him fleeing the country cannot be ruled out.
Wadikar will hear the argument on the application for permanent exemption on August 6.
Iyer said, “On Saturday, an application for exemption was moved in the court for non-attendance of Rahul Gandhi in Bhiwandi court, which was allowed by the court.”
An application for permanent exemption on behalf of Gandhi was also moved to court previously. In that application, Gandhi had stated that he is a member of the Parliament, a worker of the Congress party and has to travel from one state to another state for election campaigns. It was further stated in the application that he would be present on the important date when the court deems fit.
The complainant’s advocate, Prabodhan Jaywant, appeared on behalf of Rajesh Kunte and moved an application for exemption, which stated that he was unwell due to his leg being fractured and filed a medical certificate in court. The Bhiwandi court allowed the said application.
The exemption application also stated that Gandhi’s mother Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to hospital due to COVID symptoms and he has, therefore, to look after her.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
