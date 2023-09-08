Bhiwandi married woman alleges torture, five including in-laws booked

Thane

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Narpoli police have booked five members of her family including her husband after a 21-year-old woman from Bhiwandi filed a case against them alleging that they forcibly aborted her child and tried to poison her as part of dowry harassment.

The incident took place in Kamatghar area of ​​Bhiwandi city. According to the Narpoli police, the complainant victim is a resident of Malkapur town in Buldhana district and got married to Sagar, a Bhiwandi resident, in in early 2021. Soon after her marriage, the husband’s family began harassing her for dowry and they would taunt her, reprimand her for small things and physically beat her, according to her complaint.

Narpoli police officials said the woman said in her complaint that she became pregnant within a few months after her marriage. But during the period from May 8 to October 16, 2021, while the victim was staying with the in-laws, the minor differences between the couple escalated and the husband and in-laws forced the woman to abort the baby. The complaint alleges that he then tried to force her to drink poison with the intention of killing her over dowry harassment but she was saved due to the intervention by their neighbours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An officer from Narpoli police station said, “Meanwhile, the victim’s parents took her home to Malkapur. After she narrated her ordeal to her parents, they filed a complaint against five family members including her husband at Malkapur police station in Buldhana in June 2021. However, during the hearing of this case in the Buldhana court, the court ordered that the offence took place in Bhiwandi and should be lodged at Narpoli police station. Accordingly, a case was lodged under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent). “Further investigations are on,” said an officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON