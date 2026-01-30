Mumbai: A Bhojpuri film actress and her producer husband have been booked for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based customs clearance agent of ₹11.5 crore by luring him with the promise of an interest-free loan of up to ₹100 crore. Bhojpuri actress, husband booked for cheating city bizman of ₹11.5 crore

The Pantnagar police in Ghatkopar East registered the case following a complaint filed by Hitesh Ajmera, 52, who runs a customs clearance agency. The accused allegedly claimed they had ₹300 crore in cash stored in a godown in Bihar and needed funds to clear pending dues to retrieve it.

According to police, Ajmera was first introduced to Shantilal Patel through one of his employees in January 2024. Patel claimed to own a 110-acre plot in Goa, which he wanted to sell and offered Ajmera a commission if the deal went through.

“In March 2024, Patel introduced Ajmera to Vivek Kumar Sinha, alias Abhishek Kumar Chauhan, and his wife, Akansha Awasthi, who identified herself as a Bhojpuri film actress. The accused later met Ajmera at his office in Sakinaka and claimed that Awasthi owned a studio in Andheri where she trained aspiring actors,” said a police officer.

Sinha told Ajmera that he hailed from Champaran in Bihar and had kept ₹300 crore in cash packed in boxes inside a godown. He claimed the money could not be accessed unless outstanding dues and land rent were cleared, the officer said.

Patel also told Ajmera that he was unable to raise funds by mortgaging his land, as it was vacant.

“They assured the complainant that he would receive an interest-free loan of ₹200 crore within four days if he helped them retrieve the cash from the godown,” the officer said.

Ajmera even travelled to Patna, where he was introduced to a man claiming to be the godown owner. Between March and July 2024, Ajmera allegedly paid the accused around ₹11.5 crore in multiple instalments.

During one visit, while Patel, Ajmera and Sinha were en route to the godown, Sinha got out of the vehicle, saying he would buy sweets, but never returned. He subsequently stopped responding to calls.

Ajmera later learnt from Patel that Sinha had left due to some problem and cut communications after that. Realising he had been duped, Ajmera approached the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). A case was then registered with the Pantnagar police in Ghatkopar East against Sinha and Awasti under Sections 318 (cheating) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.