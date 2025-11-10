Mumbai: A 22-year-old motorcyclist died and his friend riding pillion suffered severe injuries in an accident on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Malad East on Sunday morning. Bike crashes into dumper on WEH, rider dead, pillion injured, driver on the run

According to the Kurar police, the motorcyclist and his pillion rider have been identified as Nikhil Kadre, a resident of Aarey Colony, and Sumit Khairnar, 22, from Goregaon (East), both college students in their final year. The accident took place when the duo were returning from a dinner in Malad around 1:30am, and Kadre was on his way to drop Khairnar home.

The police said that Kadre was riding his motorcycle on the Pathanwadi flyover at Malad (East) behind a dumper truck whose driver suddenly slowed down and swerved right without giving a signal, causing the bike to crash into the vehicle. The impact was hard enough to kill Kadre and severely injure Khairnar. The duo were rushed to the Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari (East), where Kadre was immediately declared dead, and Khairnar is still being treated.

The police said that following the accident, the truck owner abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot. The police have seized the dumper truck and are trying to contact the owner of the vehicle to track down the driver.

The Kurar police have registered an FIR against the driver and launched a search for him. The police are also scanning through CCTV footage to find the cause of the accident. The police said that the victim’s families have been informed, and added, “We are currently trying to trace the driver to arrest him on the charge of death due to negligence.”