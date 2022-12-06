Bizman’s 12-year-old daughter steals 5L to pay her blackmailer ‘boyfriend’

Mumbai: A case has been registered against a young man for allegedly befriending a 12-year-old daughter of a businessman to extort hefty amounts. According to Nagpada police, the accused clicked her nude pictures and started blackmailing the minor, who out of fear, stole ₹5 lakh along with gold and diamond jewellery from her house to meet the extortion demands.

Police officials said the girl met the accused, whom she knew only by his first name, Aman, outside her school in 2019. “The girl studies at a leading English medium school and met Aman outside her school. He befriended her, took her to a room in Nagpada, where he clicked her nude pictures,” said a police officer from Nagpada police station.

Later on, he started blackmailing her with nude photos. The girl initially stole ₹3 lakh from her house and later an amount of ₹2 lakh and gave the money to the accused.

“She also started stealing jewellery, including a diamond ring, necklace, neck diamond set, diamond bangles, gold chain and gold locket from the house and handed it over to Aman. The family suspected something was wrong after the jewellery and cash went missing from their home,” said the police officer.

The family then reported the theft to the police and the probe began. The police officials even questioned the 12-year-old girl, but nothing concrete came to the fore. However, when the police officials took her into confidence, she confessed that she stole the cash and the jewellery from their home.

“She narrated her story, revealing how Aman was blackmailing her and had even locked her once in the room and how he had threatened to make her photos and video public if she failed to bring more money,” said the police officer.

Based on her revelations, the police have registered a case against the accused for extortion, and kidnapping under the Indian Penal Code and for sexual assault under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. We are now searching for the accused, said Maheshkumar Thakur, senior police inspector.

The officer said they have some clues on the accused and should be able to trace him soon.