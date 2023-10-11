News / Cities / Mumbai News / BJP bags half committee posts, NCP, Sena get quarter each

BJP bags half committee posts, NCP, Sena get quarter each

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 11, 2023 08:24 AM IST

The coordination committee of the ruling parties in Mumbai has reached a formula for sharing posts in legislative committees and statutory boards. The BJP will have half the committee posts, while Shiv Sena and NCP will get a quarter each. The decision was made in a meeting attended by key party leaders.

Mumbai: A week after a high-level meeting, the coordination committee of the three ruling parties arrived at a formula for sharing the posts in the legislative committees and statutory boards. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has the strength of 110 MLAs, including independents, will have half the committee posts, while the two other parties Shiv Sena-led by chief minister Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar will get a quarter of the share each.

The decision was taken in the coordination committee meeting attended by key party leaders, on Tuesday. “We have finalised the names of the legislators from both the houses to be appointed on various legislative committees as their chairman and members. The legislators from all three parties representing various parts of the state will get to work in these committees. Names have been shortlisted, which will be finalised by the CM and two deputy CMs. The list will be sent to the state legislature immediately,” said BJP’s city unit chief Ashish Shelar.

Shelar said that key leaders from the three parties will soon embark on Maha Sanwad Yatra, an outreach programme, ahead of the forthcoming elections, and that the appointments of the leaders from three ruling parties on the statutory boards will be declared doing the Yatra.

Earlier, chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had to rush to Delhi to resolve the tussle between three ruling parties over power sharing. After their meeting with union minister Amit Shah, the appointments of NCP ministers as guardian ministers of various districts were announced. Before that, CM and both his deputies held an unscheduled meeting in Mumbai to discuss the appointments on legislative committees, statutory boards and guardian minister. At the time leaders of Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which joined the Shinde government on July 2, were reportedly unhappy over the delay in the appointments.

Wednesday, October 11, 2023
