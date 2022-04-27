BJP leaders meet Guv, seek action against police for ‘fake’ FIR

Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Wednesday and urged him for directions for action against the police officers, who registered a ‘fake FIR’ under party leader Kirit Somaiya’s name.

They further said that there is a ‘conspiracy’ to kill the former MP as he exposes corruption in the ruling government.

A delegation of the BJP leaders including Somaiya, along with leader of opposition in legislative council Pravin Darekar, party’s Mumbai unit chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MP Gopal Shetty and MLA Sunil Rane met Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.

They demanded directives to quash the fake FIR registered in the name of Somaiya, action against the police officers responsible for it and direction to the state police and union home ministry to properly protect Somaiya. He was told about the April 23 incident where the party leader was allegedly attacked by Shiv Sena workers outside Khar police station.

While speaking to the media after meeting the governor, Darekar said, “Somaiya is alive today just because he had CISF security. He is being targeted because he is exposing ruling party leaders for their corruption and scams.There was a conspiracy by the state government to make Somaiya disappear. We met the governor as he is the constitutional head of the state. We have lost faith in the state government.”

Meanwhile, Somaiya said that the governor assured them that action will be taken after the issue is probed. “I was attacked by around 70 Sena workers. I could escape just because of the CISF security and also because the entire episode was telecasted live by news channels. We have demanded action against Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey. If no action is taken, we will move the Bombay high court,” he said.

However, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “He has been faking the attack. One should not pay heed to him.”