BJP leaders meet Guv, seek action against police for ‘fake’ FIR
Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Wednesday and urged him for directions for action against the police officers, who registered a ‘fake FIR’ under party leader Kirit Somaiya’s name.
They further said that there is a ‘conspiracy’ to kill the former MP as he exposes corruption in the ruling government.
A delegation of the BJP leaders including Somaiya, along with leader of opposition in legislative council Pravin Darekar, party’s Mumbai unit chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MP Gopal Shetty and MLA Sunil Rane met Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.
They demanded directives to quash the fake FIR registered in the name of Somaiya, action against the police officers responsible for it and direction to the state police and union home ministry to properly protect Somaiya. He was told about the April 23 incident where the party leader was allegedly attacked by Shiv Sena workers outside Khar police station.
While speaking to the media after meeting the governor, Darekar said, “Somaiya is alive today just because he had CISF security. He is being targeted because he is exposing ruling party leaders for their corruption and scams.There was a conspiracy by the state government to make Somaiya disappear. We met the governor as he is the constitutional head of the state. We have lost faith in the state government.”
Meanwhile, Somaiya said that the governor assured them that action will be taken after the issue is probed. “I was attacked by around 70 Sena workers. I could escape just because of the CISF security and also because the entire episode was telecasted live by news channels. We have demanded action against Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey. If no action is taken, we will move the Bombay high court,” he said.
However, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “He has been faking the attack. One should not pay heed to him.”
Gas pipeline through Dahanu ESZ gets green nod
Mumbai: A proposed 45-km long compressed natural gas pipeline passing through the Dahanu eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) has received environmental clearance and coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearance from the union environment ministry earlier this month. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board conducted a public hearing for the same on January 27. The project is being executed by Gujarat Gas Limited and will supply piped natural gas to homes in the Thane district.
Class 12 student shot dead by 2 friends in Amritsar village; one held
A class 12 student was allegedly shot dead by two of Vijay's friends at Nangli village on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Singh, 17, of Nangli village while the accused are Bua Singh and Kaka Singh of the same village. According to sub-inspector (SI) Shishpal Singh of Kambo police station, who is investigating the case, both the accused are adults.
‘Namo ghat’ to emerge as tourist attraction in Varanasi: Official
The renovated 'Khidkiya ghat', popularly known as 'Namo ghat' because of three large sculptures in the form of hands folded in 'namaste', will soon emerge as a major tourist destination here, an official said on Wednesday. The ₹34-crore project which is nearing completion, will become the 85th ghat in Varanasi. The ghat is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for the tourists. The ghat will help decongest Dashashwamedh Ghat, he said.
Cyber fraud case: Arrest of WB man exposes ₹3,000 cr online job racket
The arrest of a man on Wednesday from West Bengal, in connection with a Bareilly cyber fraud case, has exposed a ₹3,000 crore pan-India online job racket, said state cyber crime wing officials here. They said the entire money collected through cyber fraud was transferred to different countries like China, Malaysia and Philippines in the form of crypto-currency/virtual currency.
Punjab central university to give free coaching to SC students
The Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, is set to launch free coaching for students belonging to scheduled castes (SCs) who are preparing for civil services and other competitive exams. Dr Ambedkar Foundation, an autonomous body under the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the university for establishing Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE) and Dr Ambedkar Chair, said a varsity spokesperson.
