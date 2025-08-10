BJP, Sena lock horns in Badlapur over ward formation

MUMBAI: A local BJP leader has alleged rigging in ward formation in the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council, to favour a “particular political party” ahead of the upcoming elections to local bodies in the state. The allegation, which all but names the Shiv Sena, goes beyond exposing alleged irregularities; it is an extension of differences between the BJP and Sena at the grassroots level. , BJP MLA Kisan Kathore

Although the two parties are allies in the Mahayuti government, they regard each other as rivals in Thane’s local politics. This is a fallout of the ongoing cold war between chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who is also the Sena chief.

In Badlapur, BJP MLA Kisan Kathore has alleged that officials of the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council have fixed ward boundaries to favour a particular political party. He has written to Fadnavis and the state election commission, underlining these claims. However, chief officer of the municipal council, Maruti Gaikwad, has denied these charges, saying the council has gone by the book.

In the last elections to the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council, the Sena and BJP were pitted against each other, the Sena winning 25 seats of the 47 up for grabs; the BJP 20; and NCP two. With local body polls around the corner, all civic bodies are preparing a draft of ward formation, with the administrative head of the local body in charge of this critical process.

In his letter, Kathore stated, “While doing ward formation of Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council, which comes under my assembly constituency, Chief Officer (CO) of municipal council Maruti Gaikwad did not follow norms regarding it. Ward formation has been done in such a way that it will benefit a particular political party and its leaders. Around 15 to 16 wards have been formed favouring them. Along with that, while deciding reserve wards for scheduled castes and other categories, they were formed with an eye on specific candidates. I request you to cancel this ward formation and order an inquiry into Maruti Gaikwad.”

Gaikwad flatly denies any irregularities. “The allegation of fixing the process is baseless. We have followed the norms and submitted a draft to the higher authorities. In any case, it’s only a first draft and it will soon be published to invite suggestions and objections. After that, the necessary corrections will be made and the wards will be finalised only after the approval of the state government’s urban development department,” he said.

Asked to comment on the rigging allegation, Shridhar Patil, group leader of the Sena in the Badlapur Municipal Council, said that Kathore is clearly misinformed, prompting him to make these allegations. “Thane district is a stronghold of the Sena led by Eknath Shinde. During the last elections too, the BJP and our party contested against each other and we won. No political party can interfere in the ward formation process as it is the sole prerogative of the administration,” said Patil.