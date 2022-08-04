BMC adds new clauses in tender process to keep local contractors away
Mumbai With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) floating a ₹5,800 crore tender for road repair works, the highest in history of the civic body, the administration has implemented multiple new clauses to keep local contractors at bay.
According to the eligibility clauses mentioned in the latest tender document, the BMC stated that contractors must have experience in civil engineering road works in the state and national highways. It also mentions that joint ventures or consortium models of work will not be allowed in the tenders and single bidders will need to carry out works as well as pay for manpower and logistics. It is also pertinent to note that these clauses will keep away local contractors from the bidding process.
P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects), said that the primary objective of adding these clauses is to encourage big infrastructure firms to take up the work. “Every year, BMC spends crores in road repairs, yet the quality remains unsatisfactory. Therefore, this year, we have raised the bar with the eligibility clauses as we want all big-ticket infrastructure firms, with rich experience in road and civil engineering works to participate. The primary objective of this tender is also to ensure that new companies participate in the bidding,” Velrasu told HT on Thursday.
Further, he added that when they allow contractors to take up joint-ventures, most of the local contractors become eligible, which eventually affects the quality of work. He said that to ensure real-time quality management, CCTVs will be installed in the construction sites and QR codes will be installed in the barricades. Any Mumbaikar can scan these QR codes and will be able to take real-time updates of the road repair works.
Velrasu further added that to ensure ease of management, the overall project has been bifurcated into three tenders- one each from the island city and eastern suburbs and three for the western suburbs.
Vinod Mishra, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator and group leader of the party in the BMC, said that he is analysing the clauses. “Before implementing these projects, one should ensure accountability mechanisms, so that the actual culprits, be it the contractors or the civic administration, could be held responsible for shoddy works,” said Mishra.
Ravi Raja, former Congress corporator and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the BMC, said that this tender was floated in a hurried manner. “Last December, the civic body floated a ₹2,000 crore tender for road works but hardly 10% of the total work has been achieved to date. The latest tender has been floated in a haphazard manner. I sense that there is a dearth of planning because with so many road works being carried out in the next two-three years, most of the roads will stay dug up, leaving citizens in a lurch,” Raja said.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation market spaces in Sanpada to be allotted to hawkers soon
While the hawkers continue to swell on the streets of Navi Mumbai, two daily market complexes constructed by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation have been lying unused. These markets at Sanpada Sector 4 and Sector 14 have been constructed to provide efficient facilities for the residents of the nodes and also to control the ever-increasing hawker menace in the area. Unfortunately, though, the fully-equipped markets have been ready since months.
Three masked men loot ₹13 lakh at gunpoint from Jalandhar bank
Three masked men barged into the Industrial Area branch of UCO Bank in Jalandhar and looted about Rs 13 lakh along with gold at gunpoint in broad daylight, police said on Thursday. There was no security guard present at the bank branch situated on Sodal Road. The robbers took away the money after holding employees and customers hostage. Deputy commissioner of police Jagmohan Singh said there was no security guard deployed at the bank.
Every patient a subject of research for docs: Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a new auditorium and the National Centre for Policy Research in Tobacco Control at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in Gorakhpur on Thursday. He urged doctors to do something new in their respective field of specialization and said that every patient was also a subject of research for them. Referring to encephalitis, the chief minister said this disease spread in eastern UP districts in 1977-78.
Illegal constructions razed on Lucknow-Kanpur highway
LUCKNOW The National Highways Authority of India, in co-ordination with the Banthra police on Thursday, carried out a drive to remove encroachments and demolish illegal constructions on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway. The footpath and service lane alongside Lucknow-Kanpur road was freed of encroachments. The officials discussed the plan to streamline traffic on three national highways connecting Lucknow to Kanpur, Barabanki and Sitapur.
ATS arrests suspected Dawood gang member
Mumbai A 47-year-old gang member of underworld fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and his brother Anees Ibrahim was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in connection with a terror funding case. The agency claimed that the accused, Parvez Zuber Vaid Memon, was allegedly providing funds to gang members in India for terrorist activities. ATS has registered a case against Anees Ibrahim and his associate Memon on August 2 after they found Memon's involvement in financing terrorist activities.
