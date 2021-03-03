BMC announces mandatory 7-day institutional quarantine for travelers from Brazil
The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Wednesday that passengers arriving from Brazil would undergo a compulsory seven-day institutional (hotel) quarantine even if their pre-boarding Covid certificates were negative. This will apply only on passengers belonging to Maharashtra.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:35 PM IST
