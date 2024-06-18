BMC appoints 227 sub-engineers for road maintenance this monsoon

MUMBAI: The BMC has appointed 227 sub-engineers, one for each ward in the city, for road maintenance and pothole-filling work. The sub-engineers have been instructed to directly inspect the roads every day and see to it that any potholes found in their designated section are filled immediately. The BMC’s official statement declares that to keep the roads in good condition during the monsoon, it undertook pre-monsoon works and repaired the repairable roads. However, it adds, the engineers will “proactively find potholes on their own” and take steps to fill them within 24 hours

Road repairs, pothole-filling works

This year, the BMC called for a total of 14 circle-wise tenders to repair the roads before the monsoons and fill potholes during the monsoons. Of these, works on roads up to nine metres wide are being done at the divisional level and those over nine metres through the central roads department. Besides this, two tenders have been invited for the Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway and these works are in progress.

The BMC statement says that the roads department has adopted new and advanced engineering methods on a trial basis to fill potholes. A technology called ‘micro-surfacing’ is being used to reinforce the road by coating the asphalt road surfaces. Geopolymer concrete is filled in the pit without removing the entire surface, and it is integrated with the original cement concrete. “What is special is that the road can be opened for traffic in just two hours after filling the potholes,” says the BMC statement, adding that the potholes are being filled free of cost by the respective contractors.

Explaining delayed road works

The BMC has also attempted to defend itself against accusations of road works not being done in time. “Permission for road works is given in phases through the Mumbai traffic police department,” says the statement. “Therefore, there are limits to the commencement of works. There are also many underground networks of utility services… which need to be repaired or relocated (apart from) repairs, relocation and expansion of water channels, sewage channels and rain water channels. So it takes more time to start the actual road works.”

The statement adds that due to the ban on the entry of heavy vehicles during the day, the materials for road work are not available on time. “As the roads in Mumbai are full of vehicles throughout the day, the road works have to be done at night so that road traffic and citizens are not disturbed,” it says. “Therefore, it is not possible to carry out road works at a fast pace.”

The statement also explains how in case of delay on the part of contractors, action is taken as per the terms of the tender. “The contractor of the city department M/s Roadways Solutions India Infra Limited did not start the road works on time. As a result, his contract was cancelled. Not only this, the contractor’s contract security amount of ₹30.26 crore and contract deposit amount of ₹1.23 crore have been seized. Also, as per the order of the Bombay high court, the hearing of the arbitrator is going on regarding recovery of penalty of ₹64.66 crore from the contractors. Further action will be taken as per the order of the arbitrator,” the statement says.

A fresh tender for 208 roads has been invited instead of the cancelled contract in the first phase for island city. These works will be started after monsoon, concludes the BMC in its statement.