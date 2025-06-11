BMC begins testing grass in Shivaji Park to reduce red soil displacement

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun testing grass plantations in a patch in the Shivaji park after the red soil displacement led to concerns of air pollution and health issues among players and senior citizens on their evening walks. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had directed the civic body to complete the process before monsoon. Mumbai, India. June 10, 2025: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planting grass on barren patches in Shivaji Park to control dust and air pollution. Mumbai, India. June 10, 2025. (Photo by HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

A BMC appointed contractor began the plantation work on a 200 sq m area at the Nana Nani Park where five species of grass will be tested to check whether they are sustainable and can hold the red soil in place.

In February, the MPCB had directed the BMC to complete the work before the monsoon within a month. Vinayak Vispute, assistant commissioner of G North ward said, “We expect the testing work to be completed in the next 10 days.”

However, local residents raised their concerns about the completion of the work on Friday in a meeting with Bhushan Gagrani, the municipal commissioner of the BMC. Prakash Belwade, a local resident, said, “It is already monsoon season.” Belwade said that the work was supposed to be done in March under unfavourable weather conditions which would allow them to test the efficacy of the grass. He added that soon rallies and other events would begin at the park and air quality would worsen during winters.

To reassure residents, Vispute said that a joint meeting would be held between all stakeholders including ward officers, MPCB, and IIT experts to confirm the course of action. However, he added that it would be a tough task because the head of department (HOD) of environmental engineering, who had assessed the park, has retired.